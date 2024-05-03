© 2024 WXPR
Pine Lake Town Board approves purchase of replacement firetruck

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 3, 2024 at 6:58 AM CDT
The Pine Lake Fire Department in Oneida County will go ahead with replacement of one of its trucks. 

The town board this week signed a contract to replace Engine 2, which has been in service for 31 years. 

As the cost of a new truck was in the range of $1-million, Pine Lake opted to buy a 2007 Pierce Velocity 75 Foot ladder truck which they describe as being in great condition. 

The cost will be $350,000. 

They’re looking to pick up the truck in Landcaster, Pennsylvania, at the beginning of June. 

Equipment and hoses from their existing Engine 2 will be transferred to the ladder truck.

Engine 2 will be put up for sale.
Local News Pine LakefiresfirefighterWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
