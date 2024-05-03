Pine Lake Town Board approves purchase of replacement firetruck

The Pine Lake Fire Department in Oneida County will go ahead with replacement of one of its trucks.

The town board this week signed a contract to replace Engine 2, which has been in service for 31 years.

As the cost of a new truck was in the range of $1-million, Pine Lake opted to buy a 2007 Pierce Velocity 75 Foot ladder truck which they describe as being in great condition.

The cost will be $350,000.

They’re looking to pick up the truck in Landcaster, Pennsylvania, at the beginning of June.

Equipment and hoses from their existing Engine 2 will be transferred to the ladder truck.

Engine 2 will be put up for sale.