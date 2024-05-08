Fire destroys building with two apartments in Oneida County Town of Pine Lake

Fire destroyed a home with two apartments in the Oneida County Town of Pine Lake.

According to a Facebook Post, firefighters from Pine Lake were called out at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday to the home at 4168 River Road.

Thick smoke and heavy fire were found, so additional help was called in from several other area departments.

Firefighters knocked down much of the fire from inside, but then were forced out of the building as the roof structure was failing.

Everyone was able to get out of the building.

Firefighters did find a cat belonging to one of the residents alive under a mattress.

They revived it by providing oxygen with a pet rescue mask.

A second cat is missing.

The last firefighters left the scene around 9:15 p.m.

About 72-thousand gallons of water was used to fight the fire.