Fire destroys home near Merrill

An early morning fire Thursday resulted in a total loss of a house near Merrill in the town of Rock Falls.

At 4:35 a.m. Thursday, the Merrill Fire Department was notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center of a reported structure fire in the N5600 block State 107 in the Town of Rock Falls, according to a press release from Merrill Fire.

Initial dispatch information reported the house was fully engulfed according to the reporting party. Not only was the house engulfed in flames, but a power line down near the home.

The release also said:

Upon arrival of the first responding units, the house along with an unattached garage were already engulfed by the fire.

In the process of extinguishing the fire a 500-pound propane tank near the structure was cooled and was shut off at the valve. On scene crews were able to put out the fire.

No one was inside the home. The house and garage are total losses.

Upon initial investigation the fire was unintentional in nature. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.