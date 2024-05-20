WXPR News wins 2024 Regional Murrow Award

WXPR News has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the small market radio category.

Katie Thoresen and John Burton's coverage of the Pelican River Forest was awarded a Regional Murrow Award for the Best Continuing Coverage category.

Since WXPR began entering the annual awards competition in 2022, the station has received more than 6 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

From the RTDNA website on significance of a Regional Murrow Award:

“The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Murrow Awards are presented to news organizations, not individuals (except in the student categories). All awards are presented based on the specific body of work submitted.

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award. Network competitors are judged at the national level.”