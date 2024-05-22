Reported tornado, severe thunderstorms do damage in Wisconsin

A major storm system struck Wisconsin last night.

The National Weather Service says there were reports of a tornado in the Unity area in western Marathon County.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office reported many calls about trees and power lines down around the county.

The Wisconsin Public Service website showed more than 10-thousand customers without power this morning across their service area.

2,500 of those were in Marathon County, and more than 1,400 were in Oneida County.

Multiple severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued in Wisconsin during the storms.

Elsewhere in the country, multiple people died and at least a dozen were injured when a powerful tornado tore through a small Iowa town, carving a bleak landscape of destroyed homes and businesses, shredded trees, smashed cars, and widely strewn debris. The tornado destroyed much of the small Iowa town of Greenfield.