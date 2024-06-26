Lincoln Hills youth counselor dies after assault at the youth prison

A youth counselor who worked at the Lincoln Hills youth prison in Lincoln County died from injuries he got during an assault from one of the inmates.

Corey Proulx, 49, had returned to serve as a youth counselor at Lincoln Hills School last spring after briefly leaving the school two years prior.

“It is with tremendous sadness and regret that I announce the loss of a dedicated professional, colleague, and friend in the line of duty,” said Jared Hoy, Department of Corrections (DOC) secretary. “A career in corrections, with its dual mission to protect the public and guide individuals toward rehabilitation, can be demanding and requires so many sacrifices for our staff and our families, and Corey made the ultimate sacrifice. Our DOC family is mourning Corey’s loss, and we are keeping all of his family members and friends in our thoughts.”

Two Lincoln Hills School staff members were injured when a 16-year-old youth attacked them around 8 p.m. Monday night. The Department of Corrections says Proulx died Tuesday evening.

Proulx’s fiancée and daughter shared with Secretary Hoy that they would like everyone to know that Corey was an amazing partner, father, son and human being.

In a message to staff at Lincoln Hills School, Superintendent Klint Trevino wrote the following:

“Corey was a dedicated and compassionate member of our team, always striving to make a positive impact on the lives of the young individuals we serve. His commitment to our mission was unwavering, and he will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Secretary Hoy is at Lincoln Hills School today to support staff and has deployed Peer Supporters from across the agency to help staff process his death.

Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags be flown at half-staff now through Thursday’s sunset in honor of Proulx.

“Our hearts break for Corey, his family and loved ones, his colleagues at the department, and all those who knew and loved him. By all accounts, Corey was a dedicated public servant who led with kindness and compassion in his commitment toward helping and supporting the youth he worked with,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsinites today are honoring Corey and his service as we mourn his tragic passing and keep Corey’s family and loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew and served alongside him in our hearts and our prayers.”