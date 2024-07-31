Wisconsin Valley Fair underway in Wausau

The Wisconsin Valley Fair opened on Tuesday in the sweltering heat with dozens of people flocking to the grounds to get their tickets as rides started up.

For many fairgoers this event has been a fixture for years.

"It brings the community together there's a lot of rides, lots of great food, it's a good time. Weather's perfect so it's just overall a great time," said Ali Raczkowski.

Some have been coming their whole lives.

"I'd say it's really fun, I like the rides, the food is really good and it's just a good time," said Cashryan Seefeodt.

The fair offers something for everyone, from the rides and attractions to games, food, animal shows, concerts and more.

"I love looking at the animals, there's so many different kinds like the bunnies are really cute. The rides are always really good here, the food is obviously great, iconic. The fries cheese curds, everything is just so good," said Raczkowski.

With a few new ride additions, there's always something to try no matter what day people choose to come.

The fair goes from July 30 to August 4th.