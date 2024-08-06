Lac du Flambeau man identified as victim of deadly St. Germain crash

A Lac du Flambeau man was the person killed in in a high-speed crash in St. Germain August 1st.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office yesterday said the person killed was Travis Maki of Lac Du Flambeau.

A 911 call about the crash came in just after midnight Thursday.

Vilas County Deputies determined the Maki was heading east on Highway 70 at a high rate of speed.

He went through the intersection onto St. Germain Boulevard where he hit a large boulder, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

Maki was ejected.

He was pronounced dead a couple hours after the crash after being flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.