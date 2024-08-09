Fire destroys Merrill area home

A Merrill area man lost his home in a fire Thursday morning.

The Merrill Fire Department got called out at 8:14 a.m. for the fire at N3610 South End Road in the Town of Rock Falls.

The owner was the only person there, and he was outside and unhurt when firefighters arrived.

However, the house was fully engulfed.

Mutual aid was requested from other fire departments, and a number of other agencies helped at the scene.

The American Red Cross and Merrill Firefighters’ Charities are helping the owner with shelter and basic needs.