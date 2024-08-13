Langlade County teenager missing for 15 years

It has been 15 years since 15-year-old Kayla Berg went missing and police say they are still looking for clues in the case.

The Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley says this is not a cold case. Duley has worked on the case since the beginning and has stayed on it ever since.

"The fact that there is no conclusion is very sad to me it's a case I think of on a daily basis," Chief Duley said. "My mind is always working and trying to figure out what could we be missing, what else should we do, where we need to go with the case."

At the time of her disappearance, Kayla was last seen in Wausau when a friend dropped her off at a house that was abandoned according to Chief Duley.

The department is always checking in on tips and leads. Just last fall an excavation was held in Kewaunee County to investigate a possible lead but nothing came out of that investigation.

Duley encourages anyone with information to come forward.

"Sometimes we get tips or rumors that we have already heard in the past, but they don't know what we have heard so I always encourage them (people) to come forward with any information that they have heard," Chief Duley said. "I believe there are more people out there that know more facts and details and it would be nice if they would step forward and come to us with that information."

At the point of her disappearance, Kayla was 15 years old 5'2", and weighed 108 pounds. Her ears and belly button were pierced. She had a scar on the right side of her nose and her right shin.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Antigo police department at 715-627-6411.