Man spent hours yelling for help after a Shawano County crash

WXPR | By Mike Leischner WSAU,
John Burton
Published August 29, 2024 at 7:58 AM CDT
Vehicle lays in river after a crash in Shawano County
Shawano County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook
Vehicle lays in river after a crash in Shawano County

A man spent hours yelling for help after being hurt in a crash in Shawano County.

The 68-year-old man from Gresham was driving west on Highway 29 at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday when his vehicle went off the road.

It then slid down an embankment and into the Wolf River.

The man was severely injured.

He told police he spent several hours laying in the river yelling for help.

The area is secluded, and no one responded.

A fisherman finally turned up after 8:30 a.m. and called for help.

The victim was hospitalized, and crews shut down the westbound lanes of the highway while they removed the vehicle.
