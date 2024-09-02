Central Wisconsin fire chief resigns while facing sexual assault allegations

Riverside Fire District Chief Robert Bowen resigned in August.

Rothschild Administrator Ryan VanDeWalle confirmed the move on Thursday, saying the 53-year-old has left “for personal and professional reasons.”

VanDeWalle, reading from a prepared statement, added that “since joining the District, he has made significant contributions to the District. The District and community appreciate his service.”

VanDeWalle could not confirm if the move is tied to allegations of child enticement and fourth-degree child sexual assault, which were filed against him earlier this spring. He was placed on paid administrative leave in May. His official resignation date was August 6th.

In the meantime, VanDeWalle is working with the department’s two captains to fill the leadership void. He adds that there are no immediate plans to post the job, but they will explore all options including a possible merger with Rib Mountain-based SAFER.

Those discussions are still in the early stages, though VanDeWalle says they have begun looking at how the financials could work. If a merger does not materialize he says they will look to hire a full-time Chief.