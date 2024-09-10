Proper use critical for child car seats to do their job

Child car seats can protect kids in a crash, but they need to be installed and used properly.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a child under 13 was hurt or killed in a driving related crash every five hours in Wisconsin last year.

“If you are riding with a child in the vehicle, be sure that the car seat is appropriate for their age, weight and height. If you are installing a car seat in your vehicle be sure to check the instruction manual and your vehicle manual to make sure you are following the guidelines and installing that car seat as best as we can,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper John Corey.

A properly installed car seat can greatly reduce the risk of a child being hurt, but estimates are about half of car seats are not being used properly.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is hosting open house events throughout the state in September and October.

Certified car seat technicians will be on-site at many of these events offering car seat safety guidance.

Visit the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Facebook page for dates and locations.