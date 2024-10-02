Looking to the future: Ironwood holds community workshops and stakeholder meeting for updating its comprehensive plan

There are several large infrastructure projects coming in the next decade in the Western U.P. and Northern Wisconsin that could have a big impact on the City of Ironwood.

Copper Peak is working towards becoming a functional ski jump again that would bring people from around the world to the region.

The Line 5 reroute and Cooperwood Mine could mean hundreds of workers needs temporary and long-term housing.

“It's not just housing. It's having a thriving downtown community, having a thriving commercial district, having quality schools, having quality infrastructure, all those things are pieces of attracting people through our area to make sure that we can take advantage of the economic opportunity created by some of these projects,” said Bergman.

The projects come as the City of Ironwood is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan.

The city has hired a consultant out of Minneapolis that is helping develop the plan.

“The goal of comprehensive planning is creating a vision for the community and then getting more specific about what the strategies, tasks, and goals throughout the different sectors of the community,” said Bergman. “What are those strategies and tasks and goals to implement that vision? And in this situation, we’re looking out over a 20-year period, basically saying, ‘What do we want Ironwood to be in 20 years from now.’ And then, ‘What are the tools we need to put in place to make that happen?’”

The city has already gone through a survey process.

This week, they’re hosting stakeholder meetings for specific industries and activities. There are also community workshops that are open to the public.

The first community workshop was held Tuesday night. There will be ones Wednesday and Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Ironwood Memorial Building.

“We're really trying to get ourselves situated so we can take advantage of opportunities that are presented, rather than being just reactionary,” said Bergman.

After the meetings this week, the staff and the consultants will work on drafting the comprehensive plan.

Bergman says the goal is to have it finalized early next summer.