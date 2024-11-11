Wisconsin DOT to hold informational meeting for WIS 70 plans in St. Germain

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed options for WIS 70 between WIS 155 and County O, located in Vilas and Oneida counties.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 at 5:30 pm, at the St. Germain Community Center, 545 WIS 155, St. Germain, WI 54558. A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm. The remainder of the meeting will follow an open house format.

Proposed improvements include replacing the asphalt pavement on WIS 70 through the urban section of St. Germain, resurfacing WIS 70 by milling and paving in the rural segment. It’s also proposed to widen the paved shoulders to 5-foot between Jackson Lane and County O to better accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians, and evaluate drainage improvements.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2031.