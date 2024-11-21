© 2024 WXPR
Name release for driver killed in an Oneida County crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 21, 2024 at 6:48 AM CST
Scene of a crash on Highway 17 in Oneida County
Pine Lake Fire Department
Scene of a crash on Highway 17 in Oneida County

The person killed in a crash on Highway 17 north of Rhinelander earlier this week has been identified as a Minnesota man.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Mark Carlson of Woodbury, Minnesota, died in the accident Monday Afternoon.

Initial investigation showed Carlson was driving south on 17 near Mud Lake Road when he went over the centerline and hit a northbound vehicle head-on.

Carlson was killed.

The other driver was taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and later flown to Wausau for treatment.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
