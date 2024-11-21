Name release for driver killed in an Oneida County crash

The person killed in a crash on Highway 17 north of Rhinelander earlier this week has been identified as a Minnesota man.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Mark Carlson of Woodbury, Minnesota, died in the accident Monday Afternoon.

Initial investigation showed Carlson was driving south on 17 near Mud Lake Road when he went over the centerline and hit a northbound vehicle head-on.

Carlson was killed.

The other driver was taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and later flown to Wausau for treatment.