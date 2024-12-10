Fire heavily damages a home in St Germain

Fire did heavy damage to a home in the Town of St. Germain.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in at 6:44 p.m. Monday reporting the fire at 1410 State Highway 155.

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of the home when emergency personnel arrived, and flames could be seen inside the structure.

The homeowner was able to get out before calling 911.

Initial investigation showed the fire may have started in the kitchen and spread throughout the house and into the attic.

Firefighters from Saint Germain, Plum Lake and Arbor Vitae all responded to the call.