Potential for snow squalls Wednesday, bitter cold to follow

The National Weather Service Green Bay is warning of the potential for snow squalls Wednesday.

A snow squall is an intense burst of snow with strong winds.

It’s not typically the amount of snow that’s an issue, it’s the visibility.

Visibility can drop from 10 miles to less than half a mile in minutes.

National Weather Service Green Bay meteorologist Kurt Kotenberg says they’ll be monitoring the need for any snow squall warnings.

“When we issue those, safety actions you can take include slowing down, delay travel if possible. Wait until after the event. Then if you’re stuck in the middle traffic, reduce your speed, turn on your lights, hazards and avoid slamming on the breaks,” said Kotenberg.

If the WXPR listening area sees snow squalls, they’re most likely to happen between 9:00 a.m. to noon.

National Weather Service Green Bay

Temperatures are expected to the single digits this evening.

Thursday morning is expected to be the coldest this week.

Wind chills as low as 20 below are expected.

The National Weather Service encourages people to limit time outdoors and wear appropriate winter clothing layers.