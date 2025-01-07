Laona woman convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

A Laona woman has been convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after running over her husband with a truck.

50-year-old Mary Terry pled guilty to the charge in Forest County Circuit Court in an agreement that saw a first-degree intentional homicide charge dismissed.

She’ll be sentenced in May.

In October of 2023, Terry was accused of striking her husband with the truck and dragging him down the road 48 feet, resulting in his death.

Her blood alcohol level was said to be close to four times the legal limit at the time.