Northwoods schools announce closures as National Weather Service issues cold weather advisories and warnings

A cold weather advisory has been issues for much of the WXPR listening area. It’s in effect from 9:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18th through 9:00 p.m. Monday, January, 20th.

High temperatures around -4 degrees are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, with wind chills as low as -30.

An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for Price and Iron Counties. The National Weather Service Green Bay says its likely an Extreme Cold Warning will be issues for more counties Monday night into Tuesday.

Frostbite and hypothermia are major health concerns at this level. Homes could also experience frozen pipes.

Some school announced closures ahead of the weekend. This list will be updated as more closures are announced.

Schools Closing for January 20th and 21st:

Northland Pines School District

Phelps School District (Daycare will remain open)

Three Lakes School District

School District of Crandon