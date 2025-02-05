Firefighters prevent blaze from spreading to a home in Merrill

Merrill firefighters were able to keep a car fire from spreading to a home.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, the Merrill Fire Department was called to the fire near a home on River Road in the Town of Merrill.

The fire spread to a nearby deluxe ice shanty/camper and part of a garage attached to a home.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and keep it from spreading into the house.

The owner heard a noise that morning and discovered the fire, likely preventing things from getting much worse.

Firefighters did return to the scene later in the morning when the ice shanty reignited.