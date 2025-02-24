Town of Minocqua puts downtown parking plan on hold until further notice

The Minocqua Town Board had decided to create different parking zones in downtown Minocqua that would have different parking fee rates.

It would charge for parking after one hour and only between May 15 and October 15, which is generally the peak tourism season. There would still be areas with free parking, but limited to three hours.

The funds generated would cover various maintenance costs related to the downtown area.

Town Chairman Mark Hartzheim told WXPR it’s been harder and harder to keep up with expenses as Minocqua may be a town, but said it has big city expenses.

The parking plan is now on hold.

The town says there’s been a lot of misinformation circulating about the plan.

With the busy summer season quickly approaching, the town board decided to not implement the parking plan this year.

A notice on the town website says it’s deferred until further notice. There will be no changes to downtown parking in 2025.

The town says the time will allow it to step back and assess the objections and misconceptions that have come up.

The Town of Minocqua has laid out its parking plan and why it says it’s needed on the Town website.