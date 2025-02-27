© 2025 WXPR
Lac du Flambeau Tribe says it will not issue trespassing citations on four roads during pending litigation

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:07 PM CST

Last month, the Lac du Flambeau Tribe announced it would issue trespassing citations to any non-tribal members on four roads within the reservation.

The town roads are on tribal land but give access to private homes within the reservation.

The four roads are at the center of a legal dispute as easements for them expired more than a decade ago.

The no trespassing signs went up shortly after the tribe announced it would not block the roads while the court case is ongoing.

In a motion filed by the homeowners impacted by the roads, some homeowners stated they’ve been staying elsewhere to not risk citations. Many say they have not had visitors because they don’t want to risk them getting citations.

The judge set a hearing for March 3rd for the motion.

This week, the Tribal Vice President sent a letter to the judge.

It states the Tribe will not issue trespass citations during pending litigation.

It will also not collect data to impose penalties retroactively.

The tribe also agreed to keep the four roads open while the case is ongoing.
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
