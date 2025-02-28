Fire damages a residence in Lac du Flambeau

Fire damaged a residence in Lac du Flambeau.

The Tribal Police Department says they got a report of smoke coming from a residence in the 2700 block of Waz-hashk Trail at 3:46 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they confirmed everyone was out of the house, and that there were no pets.

Heavy smoke was coming out of the building, and flames were seen a few minutes later.

A preliminary investigation showed the oven was likely the source of the fire.

It’s not known yet if the residence is a partial or a total loss.

A number of agencies provided assistance.