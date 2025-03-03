Early March storm to bring rain and heavy snow to the Northwoods

The National Weather Service is urging people to prepare for a mix of rain and snow Tuesday through Wednesday.

Rain is expected to transition to snow overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.

“We haven’t had an event like this yet this year. The key thing of this event is going to be the temperatures,” said Kurt Kotenberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

Between four to eight inches of snow is forecasted for much of the region.

It is expected to be wet, heavy snow.

National Weather Service Green Bay

Kotenberg says they’re not seeing ice buildup as an issue with this storm, but there could be flooding and power outages.

“With the wet and heavy snow, if you have like six to eight inches of it, then you slap on the 35 mile per hour winds, lots of trees up north, any tree branches that might be kind of starting to get weighted down a little bit from the snow throwing the winds on top of it isn't going to help,” said Kotenberg.

The snow isn’t expected to stick around long.

Temperatures are expected to be back up in the 40s this weekend.

Long range forecasts show temperatures sticking above normal.