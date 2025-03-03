© 2025 WXPR
Fire strikes home and garage in Town of Minocqua

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 3, 2025 at 6:48 AM CST
Fire on Peninsula Point Road in the Town of Minocqua
Little Rice Fire Department
A home and garage are believed to be total losses after a fire in the Town of Minocqua over the weekend.

Minocqua firefighters were called to Peninsula Point Road off West Amber Lake Road Sunday.

A number of other departments provided assistance.

In a Facebook post, the Little Rice Fire Department says when crews arrived, they found a fully involved detached garage.

The fire had spread to the house.

They don’t believe anyone was in the home at the time.

In addition to a number of departments helping at the scene, the Nokomis Fire Department responded to the Minocqua station to cover additional incidents.
