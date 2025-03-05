Wisconsin Public Service works to restore power to thousands following heavy snowfall in the Northwoods

Thousands of people lost power in the Northwoods as heavy snow and strong winds took down branches and power lines.

Wisconsin Public Service is showing roughly 2,500 homes and businesses without power as of 4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Public Service said, “We’ve restored power to more than 6,000 customers affected by this storm since last night. We expect 90 to 95% of customers who have been affected will have power restored tonight. Customers in the hardest-hit areas will have power restored by early Thursday afternoon.

There could still be more outages tonight.

“We’ve already had 6 to 8 inches of snow in Vilas and Oneida County, the wind speed certainly won’t help. If there are any branches that are kind of snapped in dangly, and especially if they’re near powerlines, that could be a bad combination,” said National Weather Service Green Bay Meteorologist Kurt Kotenberg. “But after midnight, wind gusts should start to diminish.”

WPS says line crews have been dealing with damage like downed trees and downed lines. Road conditions have also been hazardous as they travel to outage locations.

The snow is expected to start melting soon.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 35 degrees. By Monday temperatures will be approaching 50 degrees.