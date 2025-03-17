© 2025 WXPR
Rhinelander business plans to reopen two years after a devastating fire

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 17, 2025 at 6:56 AM CDT
Dinky Diner sign
Dinky Diner Facebook page
Dinky Diner sign

Two years after a fire destroyed a Rhinelander restaurant, a date has been set for the business to reopen in a new location.

Fire devastated R&T’s Dinky Diner on Thayer Street in Rhinelander in March of 2023, and the building had to be torn down.

The owners of the Dinky Diner purchased the former Frasier’s Kitchen building on Brown Street in downtown Rhinelander and have been working to convert it to be the new Dinky Diner.

Their plan now is to open March 24th.

The owners said in a Facebook post that they’re beyond excited.
