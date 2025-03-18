March winter storm to bring another round of snow and wind to the Northwoods

This article will be updated as closures and weather impacts are announced.

Thursday may be the first day of Spring, but the weather is feeling more like winter.

A winter storm warning goes into effect for most of WXPR listening area starting at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

There could be some ice accumulation Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be right around freezing Wednesday afternoon when there’s the greatest chance for precipitation. Between 4 to 10 inches of snow is forecasted for much of the area.

There could also be more snow on the grass than the roads depending on pavement temperature.

Strong winds later Wednesday evening could lead to power outages. Blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.

The winter storm warning will be in effect until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Closures and remote learning days

School districts started announcing closures or remote learning days on Tuesday afternoon.

These are the changes for Wednesday, March 19:

Merrill Area Public Schools: MAPS is canceling school for grades PK-8 March 19. However, Merrill High School (grades 9-12) will have a virtual learning day.

Tomahawk School District: Virtual Learning Day

Crandon Schools - Closed

Goodman-Armstrong Creek - Closed

Laona - Closed

Wabeno - Closed

Elcho- Early release at noon

