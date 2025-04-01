Lac du Flambeau Police give update on missing person search

It’s been two weeks since anyone has seen Melissa Beson.

The Lac du Flambeau woman was last seen March 17 and was reported missing by family six days later.

Beson was last seen near Indian Village Road and Chequamegon Forest Trail in Lac du Flambeau.

She was wearing red sweatpants, a black sleeveless shirt and a gray sweatshirt.

Beson is a Native American female, 5’7”, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She has numerous tattoos, including on her neck, arms and legs.

The Lac du Flambeau Police Department has been conducting foot searches, sending up drones, and called in Newbold Search and Rescue to search with their specially trained dogs.

They’ve also deployed underwater drones to search under the ice.

Officers have been following up on tips, interviewing dozens of people, and been in contact with agencies across Wisconsin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lac du Flambeau Police Department or Vilas County Sheriff's Office.