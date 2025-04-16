WisDOT will host construction information meeting for US 51 project in Minocqua

Construction is scheduled to start next week on Highway 51 in Minocqua.

It’s the stretch between Front Street and 3rd Avenue between Minocqua and Woodruff.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be holding an informational meeting about the schedule and traffic impacts for the project.

That meeting is Monday, April 21 at 5:00 p.m. at the Minocqua Public Library, 415 Menominee St., Minocqua.

According to the information on the WisDOT website about the project, it’s scheduled to start April 24 and go through October. There will be no work between June 13 and September 1 during peak tourism season.

Crews will resurface the asphalt pavement, upgrade curb ramps and improve pedestrian accommodations near the overhead signal crossing between Lakeview Drive and Rogers Drive. The project will also install new pavement marking.