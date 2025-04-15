Road work between Crandon and Laona

Work gets started on a construction project on Highway 8 from Laona to Crandon.

The project includes replacing asphalt, reconfiguring lanes and replacing several culverts.

Slopes will also be regraded in the project area.

Work this week will include installing traffic control, erosion control, project staking and temporary water connections.

Over the first 10 days of the project which started April 14th, drivers can expect to see shoulder closures and flagging in that area.

Work on Highway 8 from Laona to Crandon should last until October.