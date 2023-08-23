© 2023 WXPR
Wisconsin News

Drivers asked to help keep road workers safe

WXPR | By WAOW Television Nick Robinson
Published August 23, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT
Road construction underway

Summer travel and road construction are creating a deadly combination for road workers, and officials want you to do your part to keep them safe.

Though summer vacation may be winding down, more and more drivers are hitting the road to get in those last-minute vacation, and if you aren't paying attention behind the wheel, your weekend getaway could lead to disaster for workers trying to fix the roads.

Marathon County Highway Commissioner Jim Griesbach said, "I can deal with winter storms, I can deal with floods, I can deal with tornadoes, but the one thing I never want to deal with, is to have to knock on someone's door and tell them their loved one isn't coming home."

Officials from the Wisconsin State Patrol want you to slow down in construction zones, avoid distractions, and try to get into the furthest lane away from where crews are working.

WAOW Television Nick Robinson
