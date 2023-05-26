Wisconsin DOT Memorial Day travel update

Hundreds of thousands of people will be hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s biggest message this holiday weekend and every time you get in the car is to Buckle Up, Phone Down.

The DOT is encouraging drivers to eliminate distractions and focus on the road.

No matter where you’re driving this weekend, you’ll likely run into some construction.

It’s illegal to use handheld mobile devices while driving in a work zone.

To open as many lanes as possible, most road construction will pause during the weekend. Significant road construction projects that may impact Memorial Day weekend travel include:

North Central Wisconsin



WIS 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Marathon County E and Marathon County H. Marathon County: WIS 107 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Maratech Avenue and North Street in the Village of Marathon City.

WIS 107 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Maratech Avenue and North Street in the Village of Marathon City. Oneida County: WIS 17 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between US 8 and Stevens Street in Rhinelander.

WIS 17 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between US 8 and Stevens Street in Rhinelander. Waushara County: WIS 21 is closed to through traffic between Coloma and Wautoma. Traffic is detoured via WIS 73 and I-39.

Northeast Wisconsin

Southbound I-43 reduced to one lane across the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay. Motorists should expect delays and consider crossing the Fox River via WIS 172. Outagamie County: WIS 54, between Shiocton and Seymour, is closed to through traffic. Motorists should follow the signed detour routes via WIS 76, County A, WIS 47, County B, WIS 55, County G and County PP.

Northwest Wisconsin

WIS 35 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals at three bridge locations – two in Fountain City and one northwest of the WIS 35/54 intersection. Polk County: US 63 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals at 7th Street North in the village of Clear Lake.

US 63 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals at 7th Street North in the village of Clear Lake. Polk and St. Croix counties: WIS 65 is closed from the north junction of Jewell Street in Star Prairie to US 8 in the town of Balsam Lake. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 46 and WIS 64.

WIS 65 is closed from the north junction of Jewell Street in Star Prairie to US 8 in the town of Balsam Lake. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 46 and WIS 64. Sawyer County: US 63 is closed in Hayward, and traffic is detoured via WIS 27, Railroad Street and WIS 77.

US 63 is closed in Hayward, and traffic is detoured via WIS 27, Railroad Street and WIS 77. Washburn County: US 53 is reduced to a single lane in each direction on the southbound lanes between Pine Grove Road in the town of Sarona and Wildcat Road in the town of Beaver Brook.

Southeast Wisconsin

Expect intermittent ramp, lane, and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Milwaukee and Grafton. Milwaukee County: Three lanes remain open in both directions on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. Ramps at North Avenue remain closed, as well as the Burleigh Street on-ramp to I-41 southbound.

Three lanes remain open in both directions on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. Ramps at North Avenue remain closed, as well as the Burleigh Street on-ramp to I-41 southbound. Racine County: WIS 20 is closed from WIS 36 to US 45 near Waterford. Motorists should use the posted detour via WIS 36/WIS 83, WIS 11 and US 45.

WIS 20 is closed from WIS 36 to US 45 near Waterford. Motorists should use the posted detour via WIS 36/WIS 83, WIS 11 and US 45. Walworth County: Motorists will encounter single lane closures in both directions along US 12 between Lake Geneva and Elkhorn.

Southwest Wisconsin



Two lanes are open each way on I-39/90/94 at the WIS 60 interchange near Lodi. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts. Juneau County: I-90/94 is open to two lanes in each direction on temporary roadway and bridge structures at the WIS 82 interchange in Mauston. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts.

I-90/94 is open to two lanes in each direction on temporary roadway and bridge structures at the WIS 82 interchange in Mauston. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts. Monroe County: Motorists will encounter a traffic shift on I-90/94 near Camp Douglas. All lanes are open in this work zone.

You can view construction projects here.

The Wisconsin DOT also recommends downloading the 511 Wisconsin app.

It gives you updates on travel conditions, work zones, accidents, and allows you to view live traffic cameras.

More than 37 million people in the U.S. are expected to travel by car this weekend according to AAA.