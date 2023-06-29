Increase in travelers, construction, and major events could cause some traffic backups over the 4th of July weekend in northern Wisconsin

AAA expects holiday travel to be up 4% over last year with most people traveling by car.

The good news for those drivers is that gas prices are down about a dollar per gallon compared to this time last year.

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day.

On top of increased traffic, drivers will also have to contend with some major construction projects in the area.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it pauses most construction projects over the holiday weekend to open as many lanes as possible.

But there are some projects that could cause some backups.

Locally that includes Highway 17 in Rhinelander which is still down to a single lane in each direction.

As WXPR reported earlier this week, DOT is asking people arriving for Hodag Country Fest to avoid that area.

Highway 8 about 10 miles west of Highway 51 in Lincoln County is down to a single lane. There’s a temporary traffic signal to control traffic.

Another 10 miles of west that one on Hwy 8 is another temporary traffic signal where the highway is down to a single lane.

If you’re headed south, you can also expect increased traffic in the Stevens Point area for people in town for the US Senior Open championship.

Significant road construction projects that may impact Fourth of July weekend travel include:

North Central Wisconsin

Marathon County: WIS 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Marathon County E and Marathon County H.

WIS 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Marathon County E and Marathon County H. Marathon County: WIS 107 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Maratech Avenue and North Street in the Village of Marathon City.

WIS 107 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Maratech Avenue and North Street in the Village of Marathon City. Marathon County: Motorists will encounter single lane closures on WIS 13 in Colby and Abbotsford.

Motorists will encounter single lane closures on WIS 13 in Colby and Abbotsford. Marathon County: WIS 153 between WIS 13 and Stratford will be closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13 and WIS 97.

WIS 153 between WIS 13 and Stratford will be closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13 and WIS 97. Oneida County: WIS 17 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between US 8 and Stevens Street in Rhinelander.

WIS 17 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between US 8 and Stevens Street in Rhinelander. Oneida and Lincoln counties: US 8 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals between Meyer Road and McCord Road in McCord.

US 8 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals between Meyer Road and McCord Road in McCord. Price County: US 8 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals between Hillcrest Road and Harmony Road in Brantwood.

US 8 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals between Hillcrest Road and Harmony Road in Brantwood. Waushara County: WIS 21 is closed to through traffic between Coloma and Wautoma. Traffic is detoured via WIS 73 and I-39.

Northeast Wisconsin

Brown County: Southbound I-43 reduced to one lane across the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay. Motorists should expect delays and consider crossing the Fox River via WIS 172.

Southbound I-43 reduced to one lane across the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay. Motorists should expect delays and consider crossing the Fox River via WIS 172. Brown County: WIS 172 is reduced to one lane in each direction west of I-41 to the airport entrance. Backups and delays are anticipated during peak travel times.

WIS 172 is reduced to one lane in each direction west of I-41 to the airport entrance. Backups and delays are anticipated during peak travel times. Brown County: WIS 32/Mason Street is closed over Beaver Dam Creek, east of I-41, in Green Bay. All traffic is detoured via I-41, WIS 29/Shawano Avenue and Military Avenue.

WIS 32/Mason Street is closed over Beaver Dam Creek, east of I-41, in Green Bay. All traffic is detoured via I-41, WIS 29/Shawano Avenue and Military Avenue. Manitowoc County: US 10 is closed to through traffic between County PP in Brillion and County G east of Reedsville. Traffic is detoured via County PP, County K and County G.

US 10 is closed to through traffic between County PP in Brillion and County G east of Reedsville. Traffic is detoured via County PP, County K and County G. Manitowoc County: WIS 42 is closed to through traffic from 35th Place to County V north of Two Rivers. Traffic is detoured via County V and WIS 147.

WIS 42 is closed to through traffic from 35th Place to County V north of Two Rivers. Traffic is detoured via County V and WIS 147. Outagamie County: WIS 54, between Shiocton and Seymour, is closed to through traffic. Motorists should follow the signed detour routes via WIS 76, County A, WIS 47, County B, WIS 55, County G and County PP.

Northwest Wisconsin

Buffalo County: WIS 35 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals at three bridge locations – two in Fountain City and one northwest of the WIS 35/54 intersection.

WIS 35 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals at three bridge locations – two in Fountain City and one northwest of the WIS 35/54 intersection. Polk and St. Croix counties: WIS 65 is closed from the north junction of Jewell Street in Star Prairie to US 8 in the town of Balsam Lake. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 46 and WIS 64.

WIS 65 is closed from the north junction of Jewell Street in Star Prairie to US 8 in the town of Balsam Lake. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 46 and WIS 64. St. Croix County: WIS 35 is closed in Somerset from Main Street to Laser Drive, including the intersection of Church Hill Road and Main Street.

WIS 35 is closed in Somerset from Main Street to Laser Drive, including the intersection of Church Hill Road and Main Street. St. Croix County: Far left lane of eastbound I-94 is closed near the US 12 interchange (Exit 4) in Hudson. Motorists should be alert for lane shifts.

Far left lane of eastbound I-94 is closed near the US 12 interchange (Exit 4) in Hudson. Motorists should be alert for lane shifts. Washburn County: US 53 is reduced to a single lane in each direction on the southbound lanes between Pine Grove Road in the town of Sarona and Wildcat Road in the town of Beaver Brook.

Southeast Wisconsin

Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Glendale and Grafton.

Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Glendale and Grafton. Milwaukee County: Motorists will encounter lane closures on northbound I-43 between Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive and southbound I-43 between Capitol Drive and North Avenue. Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures along I-43 between Brown Street and Capitol Drive.

Motorists will encounter lane closures on northbound I-43 between Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive and southbound I-43 between Capitol Drive and North Avenue. Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures along I-43 between Brown Street and Capitol Drive. Milwaukee County: Three lanes remain open in both directions on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. Ramps at North Avenue remain closed.

Three lanes remain open in both directions on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. Ramps at North Avenue remain closed. Racine County: WIS 20 is closed from WIS 36 to US 45 near Waterford. Motorists should use the posted detour via WIS 36/WIS 83, WIS 11 and US 45.

WIS 20 is closed from WIS 36 to US 45 near Waterford. Motorists should use the posted detour via WIS 36/WIS 83, WIS 11 and US 45. Walworth County: Motorists can expect single lane closures on US 12 in both directions between Lake Geneva and Elkhorn.

Southwest Wisconsin

Dane County: One lane is open to traffic in each direction on US 18/151 between Mount Horeb and Fitchburg. Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for lane shifts.

One lane is open to traffic in each direction on US 18/151 between Mount Horeb and Fitchburg. Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for lane shifts. Juneau County: I-90/94 is open to two lanes each way on temporary roadway and bridge structures at the WIS 82 interchange in Mauston. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts.

I-90/94 is open to two lanes each way on temporary roadway and bridge structures at the WIS 82 interchange in Mauston. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts. Monroe County: Motorists will encounter a traffic shift on I-90/94 near Camp Douglas. All lanes are open in this work zone.

Access real-time information on travel conditions, live traffic cameras, work zones and incidents across Wisconsin: