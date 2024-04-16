Be safe while driving in work zones

As warmer weather returns, work crews will become a common sight along Wisconsin roads.

Work Zone Awareness Week is underway in Wisconsin.

Typically, there are more than 300 state highway and bridge improvement projects in Wisconsin annually.

Data shows more than 2,100 crashes were recorded in Wisconsin work zones in 2023, resulting in 9 deaths and more than 700 injuries.

Cell phone use is one of the most common factors in distracted driving crashes.

Drivers and passengers make up the vast majority of those injured or killed in a work zone crash, but workers remain at risk as well.

Since 2019, there have been five worker deaths in work zones.