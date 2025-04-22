© 2025 WXPR
Two killed in Langlade County crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 22, 2025 at 6:23 AM CDT
Langlade County Sheriff Logo on police car
WAOW Television

Both drivers died from injuries suffered in a Langlade County crash.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened at 9:30 Friday morning on County Highway C near Rangeline Road in the Town of Vilas.

Deputies found an eastbound vehicle driven by 40-year-old Matthew Johnson from the State of Washington collided with one heading the other direction driven by 56-year-old Victoria Reetz.

Reetz was a Langlade County resident.

Both drivers were taken to Aspirus Langlade Hospital and later died from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
