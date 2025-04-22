Two killed in Langlade County crash

Both drivers died from injuries suffered in a Langlade County crash.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened at 9:30 Friday morning on County Highway C near Rangeline Road in the Town of Vilas.

Deputies found an eastbound vehicle driven by 40-year-old Matthew Johnson from the State of Washington collided with one heading the other direction driven by 56-year-old Victoria Reetz.

Reetz was a Langlade County resident.

Both drivers were taken to Aspirus Langlade Hospital and later died from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

