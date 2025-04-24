Rhinelander and Nicolet Area Technical College discussing well possibility

The City of Rhinelander and Nicolet College have begun talking about a municipal well being installed on the campus.

As WXPR reported earlier this month, a test well on the campus showed promising results.

The City of Rhinelander has been operating on three wells after two were shut down in 2019 due to PFAS contamination.

City Administrator Patrick Reagan told WXPR the city is keeping up with capacity with its current wells.

He says the additional well will help the city keep up with the growth the city has been experiencing and that he expects to continue.

Nicolet College said in a statement that it met with city officials on Monday.

It called the meeting productive.

No agreement was made.

Nicolet says it wants to take time look into the legal, environmental, and financial implications of the project to determine if and/or how the college would enter into an agreement.

The college also wants community input.

There’s no timeline for Nicolet College to give a response to the city.

The college said its intention is to “make a good decision rather than a quick one.”

