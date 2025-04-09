Rhinelander finds potential location for new well, moves forward with design phase

The City of Rhinelander has potentially found a location for a new well.

Two of the city’s wells have been offline since 2019 when elevated levels of PFAS were found in the water.

PFAS are a group of manmade chemicals that are linked to adverse health effects.

Before Wisconsin had drinking water standards for PFAS or required testing, the City of Rhinelander shutdown two of its wells near the airport because of high levels of one of the many PFAS chemicals: PFHxS.

One well had levels of 590 ppt, the other 90 ppt.

The EPA safe drinking water limit for that compound is now at 10 ppt.

The city has been operating on three wells.

In 2020, WXPR reported DNR findings that if Rhinelander lost another well, the city wouldn’t be able to meet its water demands.

The city has been looking into finding a location to build a new well.

City Administrator Patrick Reagan told WXPR several locations were investigated to see if they would work.

One promising site is on the Nicolet College Campus.

In an email to WXPR, Reagan said the city has “not entered into negotiations with Nicolet, nor have we purchased/leased/gained permission for a new well at this site.”

Last month, the Rhinelander City Council voted to enter into an agreement with Town and Country Engineering to design the proposed well. This service is expected to cost no more than $166,000.

Reagan said this step is needed to apply for additional funding and to begin the process of land acquisition/permission from Nicolet College.

In 2022, the city did receive $1.6 million that was earmarked in federal spending bill to use for resolving its PFAS contamination.