PFAS sampling: Wisconsin DNR requests tissues samples for deer harvested near the Town of Stella

The Wisconsin DNR is asking hunters for samples of deer harvest near the Town of Stella in eastern Oneida County.

The town has some of the highest levels of PFAS in groundwater in the country.

It’s caused major issues for dozens of homeowners on private wells.

PFAS are a group of manmade chemicals linked to adverse health effects.

The DNR is trying to better understand how PFAS accumulates in white-tailed deer.

It’s asking hunters that harvest deer within a 3-mile radius of Stella to donate tissue samples.

Interested hunters will need to submit 100 grams (about the size of an adult thumb) of both muscle and liver tissue, along with harvest location details such as GPS, nearest street address or nearest intersection. Samples should be wrapped in aluminum foil and placed in a zip-close bag, then dropped off at the CWD kiosk in Rhinelander.

Hunters will get test results within two to four months after submission.

Overall findings from testing efforts around Stella will be shared with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to determine whether any consumption advisories are warranted.

There are already some fish consumption advisories for lakes in the area because of PFAS.

In other areas of the state where there are also elevated levels of PFAS, the DNR does not recommend eating the liver of deer in those areas. You can learn more about best practices here.