One dead, one arrested after a deadly Lincoln County crash

One woman died and another is in jail after a deadly Lincoln County crash.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a single vehicle crash on State Road 107 at 1:34 a.m. Sunday.

The accident site was between Merrill and Tomahawk, near Tug Lake Road.

Three people were in the vehicle.

A 26-year-old woman was taken to Aspirus Hospital in Merrill, where she was pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old woman was sent to the hospital, then taken into custody for suspected homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

A third person, a 24-year-old man, was taken to the hospital but later released.