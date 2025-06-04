Boy on bicycle dies after being hit in Florence County

A boy on a bicycle was killed after being hit in Florence County.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office got a call at 6:16 p.m. Monday evening reporting a vehicle had hit a power pole on County Highway N in the Town of Aurora.

When emergency workers got there, they found the vehicle had struck both a power pole and a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle.

The 12-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 16-year-old driver and a passenger were not hurt.

Speed, inexperience of the driver, and operating while impaired were all suspected factors in the crash.

County Highway N was shut down for the evening and early morning hours to conduct an investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing and names will not be released.

Assisting on scene were: Aurora Fire Department, Florence County EMS, Florence County Highway, Florence County Emergency Management, Wisconsin State Patrol, WE Energies and several good Samaritans who lived nearby.