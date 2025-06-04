Two badly burned in Marathon County fire
A woman suffered life threatening burns, and another was severely injured in a fire in Marathon County.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after midnight Tuesday morning, a 911 call reported a fire on Kirkwood Street in the Village of Hatley.
Emergency workers found an injured 67-year-old woman outside the single-family residence, who told them a 57-year-old woman was still inside the home.
Deputies and firefighters were able to get the badly burned woman out.
The 67-year-old woman who was outside was taken to the University of Wisconsin for further medical care.
The fire remains under investigation.