Two badly burned in Marathon County fire

WXPR
Published June 4, 2025 at 6:55 AM CDT
pixnio.com

A woman suffered life threatening burns, and another was severely injured in a fire in Marathon County.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after midnight Tuesday morning, a 911 call reported a fire on Kirkwood Street in the Village of Hatley.

Emergency workers found an injured 67-year-old woman outside the single-family residence, who told them a 57-year-old woman was still inside the home.

Deputies and firefighters were able to get the badly burned woman out.

The 67-year-old woman who was outside was taken to the University of Wisconsin for further medical care.

The fire remains under investigation.
