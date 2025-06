A crash in Minocqua killed the driver.

The Minocqua Police Department says the single vehicle roll-over happened just before 11:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 51 near Timber Ridge Road.

The driver was heading North when the vehicle went into the ditch, hit a culvert and flipped over.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name will be withheld until family can be notified.