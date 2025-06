Fire struck a home in Hurley over the weekend.

The Hurley Fire Department said in a press release the fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters responded to 400 Poplar Street and found flames coming from the rear of the residence in the attic area.

There was also heavy smoke.

No injuries were reported.

A malfunction by an electrical device caused the fire.

Several other agencies helped at the scene.