Crash kills 10-month-old in Marathon County
A crash in Marathon County killed a 10-month-old boy.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in the Town of Frankfort.
A sport utility vehicle left the road and crashed into a creek east of Highway 97, between Blueberry and Blackberry roads.
Wet roads are believed to have contributed to the driver losing control.
The 10-month-old was thrown from the SUV during the crash and declared dead at the scene.
Four other people, including two young children, suffered minor injuries.