Crash kills 10-month-old in Marathon County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 18, 2025 at 6:54 AM CDT
A crash in Marathon County killed a 10-month-old boy.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in the Town of Frankfort.

A sport utility vehicle left the road and crashed into a creek east of Highway 97, between Blueberry and Blackberry roads.

Wet roads are believed to have contributed to the driver losing control.

The 10-month-old was thrown from the SUV during the crash and declared dead at the scene.

Four other people, including two young children, suffered minor injuries.
