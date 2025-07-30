Carbon Monoxide apparently contributed to the boating death of an 11-year-old in Lincoln County

Carbon Monoxide apparently played a role in the boating death of an 11-year-old girl in Lincoln County over the weekend.

Maisy Livingston of Merrill has been identified as the person who died after falling off the back of a boat on Lake Alexander Sunday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Maisy is believed to have suffered a loss of consciousness due to Carbon Monoxide Toxicity, which caused her to fall.

Three other people in the same boat were treated at medical facilities for Carbon Monoxide Toxicity.

They’re expected to recover.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wanted to educate the boating public about this little-known hazard.

Although it is not a common event, the sheriff’s office says there are numerous documented incidents of boats moving at slow speeds for extended periods of time allowing Carbon Monoxide to build up in, and around, a watercraft.

It can happen even in open-air boats which do not have an enclosed cabin area.

Boaters should remain aware of wind conditions and aware of this potential hazard.

Carbon Monoxide is colorless, odorless, and can be fatal.