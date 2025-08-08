Rhinelander man dies in Phelps car crash

A Rhinelander man died in a Vilas County car crash last week.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office released his name Thursday.

On Tuesday, July 29th, there was a single vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Hansen Hill Road in Phelps.

The 911 caller said they found the truck in a ditch just before 6:30 that morning. The truck had hit a tree.

The driver, 31-year-old Carter Wiegand, was the only one in the truck.

He died in the crash.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is still under investigation.