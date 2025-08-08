© 2025 WXPR
Rhinelander man dies in Phelps car crash

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published August 8, 2025 at 6:21 AM CDT
A Rhinelander man died in a Vilas County car crash last week.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office released his name Thursday.

On Tuesday, July 29th, there was a single vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Hansen Hill Road in Phelps.

The 911 caller said they found the truck in a ditch just before 6:30 that morning. The truck had hit a tree.

The driver, 31-year-old Carter Wiegand, was the only one in the truck.

He died in the crash.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is still under investigation.
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
