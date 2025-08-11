Rhinelander common council discusses downtown parking

Public feedback made it clear, that many businesses and people downtown Rhinelander don’t want to see Brown Street turned into a one way.

But the public feedback meeting did bring up some other street and parking concerns.

“I don't think we have a parking problem. I think we have a walking problem. Everybody wants, including me, wants to park directly in front of where they're going. I'm the same way,” said Rhinelander City Administrator Patrick Reagan. “But the fact of the matter is, you look in cities and people have to walk blocks to go to things, it's not that big of a deal.”

One suggestion was just better signage directing people to the parking lots.

Another discussion that came up was how well enforced the two-hour Brown Street parking limits should be.

Some council members thought better enforcement might encourage people to use the parking lots.

Alderperson Steven Jopek was concerned that would keep people away from downtown for longer visits, like going to concerts or other events.

“I'm hesitant to want to increase enforcement of two hour policy on Brown Street, because a lot of our businesses are places that people want to stay and spend time and go to concerts and do those things. And enforcing that could, you know, push people to, ‘Well, I got to go, so I'm not going to go.’ or something like that,”’ said Jopek.

Another idea that came out of the public listening session was about the intersections of Rives and Frederick Streets on Brown Street.

Some people suggested turning those intersections into four-way stops.

“Let's see if there's going to be any problem. There probably won't be, but I'd rather measure twice and cut once on this. My two cents,” said Reagan as he suggested doing some research on the intersections before making the change.

Common council voted not to make Brown Street a one-way and to direct city administration to look into the possibility of four-way stops at those intersections.

It was also suggested the city works with the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce on improved signage, which the chamber is already in the process of.