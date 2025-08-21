Emergency workers conducting training exercise at Antigo High School

Emergency workers train in Antigo today for something they hope never happens.

Antigo Police will be working with the Unified School District of Antigo, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR for an active shooter training exercise.

That drill will take place at Antigo High School today and will include simulated gunfire and people role-playing as shooters and victims.

They stress there is no threat to the community.

Antigo Police say the exercise is designed to enhance response capabilities and ensure public safety.

They ask that people avoid Antigo High School while the training exercise is underway.